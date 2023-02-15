How Will Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 4.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the last trade at $3.69 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -236.04% off its 52-week high price of $12.40 and 10.3% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.22K shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the GNUS stock price touched $3.69 or saw a rise of 47.29%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International Inc. shares have moved -20.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed -46.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1255.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1255.01% from current levels.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Brands International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -156.41%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 679.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.50% with a share float percentage of 11.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Brands International Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.07 million shares worth more than $9.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 5.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.04 million and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 8.53 million shares of worth $6.46 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $2.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.