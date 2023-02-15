How Is The Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.52B, closed the recent trade at $15.27 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The ABCM stock price is -26.98% off its 52-week high price of $19.39 and 17.88% above the 52-week low of $12.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abcam plc (ABCM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the ABCM stock price touched $15.27 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Abcam plc shares have moved -1.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have changed -6.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.51 while the price target rests at a high of $21.04. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.07% from the levels at last check today.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.36% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 27.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.39%.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.97% with a share float percentage of 41.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abcam plc having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 12.16 million shares worth more than $186.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 8.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.92 million and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 5.88 million shares of worth $90.21 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $46.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.