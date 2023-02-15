How Is Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.41B, closed the last trade at $244.00 per share which meant it gained $23.5 on the day or 10.66% during that session. The CAR stock price is -34.34% off its 52-week high price of $327.80 and 45.97% above the 52-week low of $131.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 705.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $14.64.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Sporting 10.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CAR stock price touched $244.00 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have moved 48.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have changed 27.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $251.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $225.00 while the price target rests at a high of $270.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.79% from current levels.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.19%, compared to -1.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.30% and -25.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.49 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.71 billion and $2.57 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.50% for the current quarter and 1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 300.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.40% with a share float percentage of 100.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group Inc. having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 18.43 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 38.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $958.05 million and represent 13.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.43% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $387.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $125.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.