Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Investors To Make Money Again

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.90M, closed the last trade at $1.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The HILS stock price is -120.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 83.87% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Sporting -1.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the HILS stock price touched $1.86 or saw a rise of 29.81%. Year-to-date, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares have moved 377.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) have changed 340.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 23990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -222.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -222.58% from current levels.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 57.63% over the past 6 months.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.29% with a share float percentage of 14.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hillstream BioPharma Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 44065.0 shares worth more than $35692.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 11777.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9539.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.