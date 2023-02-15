Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68B, closed the recent trade at $19.49 per share which meant it gained $2.13 on the day or 12.29% during that session. The HLF stock price is -126.68% off its 52-week high price of $44.18 and 38.22% above the 52-week low of $12.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Sporting 12.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the HLF stock price touched $19.49 or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares have moved 31.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have changed 14.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.17% from the levels at last check today.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.94%, compared to -18.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 49.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.50%.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.09% with a share float percentage of 106.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.07 million shares worth more than $259.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Route One Investment Company, L.P., with the holding of over 10.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $215.72 million and represent 11.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.30% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $64.33 million while later fund manager owns 2.74 million shares of worth $54.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.