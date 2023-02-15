Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Must Gain 42.32% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27B, closed the recent trade at $5.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The TV stock price is -111.37% off its 52-week high price of $11.90 and 20.6% above the 52-week low of $4.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Sporting -2.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the TV stock price touched $5.63 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares have moved 23.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have changed -0.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.59 while the price target rests at a high of $13.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -146.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.05% from the levels at last check today.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to -4.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $951.76 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $972.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 billion and $1.39 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.50% for the current quarter and -30.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.00% over the past 5 years.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 1.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.34% with a share float percentage of 41.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 65.0 million shares worth more than $349.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the holding of over 50.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $270.97 million and represent 8.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.21% shares in the company for having 46.38 million shares of worth $211.5 million while later fund manager owns 21.52 million shares of worth $115.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.81% of company’s outstanding stock.