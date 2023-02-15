Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 4.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.93B, closed the last trade at $6.24 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.80% during that session. The GNW stock price is 2.08% off its 52-week high price of $6.11 and 45.03% above the 52-week low of $3.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Sporting 2.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the GNW stock price touched $6.24 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Genworth Financial Inc. shares have moved 17.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) have changed 16.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -24.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 19.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.87% from current levels.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 46.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.93 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 26.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.02% with a share float percentage of 79.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial Inc. having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 74.14 million shares worth more than $261.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 14.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 57.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.17 million and represent 11.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 31.04 million shares of worth $108.63 million while later fund manager owns 14.98 million shares of worth $52.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.