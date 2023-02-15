Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Has Fallen -18.30%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -18.30% during that session. The GRTX stock price is -70.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 30.43% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Sporting -18.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the GRTX stock price touched $1.61 or saw a rise of 34.29%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 8.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed -32.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1018.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.22% from the levels at last check today.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.77%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.90% and 35.90% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -4.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.40%.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.05% with a share float percentage of 45.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galera Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $4.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 11.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 2.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.2 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.