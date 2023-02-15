Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.00B, closed the recent trade at $28.71 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The FYBR stock price is -7.38% off its 52-week high price of $30.83 and 27.45% above the 52-week low of $20.83. The 3-month trading volume is 936.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the FYBR stock price touched $28.71 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares have moved 12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) have changed 0.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -129.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.89% from the levels at last check today.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.44 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.98% with a share float percentage of 96.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Communications Parent Inc. having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management Llc with over 35.21 million shares worth more than $828.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Ares Management Llc held 14.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 22.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $532.79 million and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 8.0 million shares of worth $187.34 million while later fund manager owns 7.2 million shares of worth $169.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.