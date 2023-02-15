Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -2.76%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 4.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.02B, closed the last trade at $39.77 per share which meant it lost -$1.13 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The ENB stock price is -19.86% off its 52-week high price of $47.67 and 11.94% above the 52-week low of $35.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Sporting -2.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the ENB stock price touched $39.77 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Enbridge Inc. shares have moved 1.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) have changed -4.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.50 while the price target rests at a high of $48.67. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.68% from current levels.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enbridge Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.56%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.10% and 5.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.57 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.06 billion and $9.88 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.60% for the current quarter and 4.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 94.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.50%.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.65 at a share yield of 6.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.54% with a share float percentage of 54.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enbridge Inc. having a total of 1,558 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 157.84 million shares worth more than $6.67 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada held 7.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 70.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.99 billion and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 26.6 million shares of worth $1.2 billion while later fund manager owns 22.24 million shares of worth $999.35 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.