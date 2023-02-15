DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Must Gain 85.36% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $541.55M, closed the last trade at $1.59 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The DOYU stock price is -63.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.60 and 43.4% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the DOYU stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 7.02%. Year-to-date, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have moved 13.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have changed -10.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.13 while the price target rests at a high of $22.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1296.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -348.43% from current levels.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.14%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 125.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.48 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $253.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -221.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.31%.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.97% with a share float percentage of 19.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DouYu International Holdings Limited having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oasis Management Co Ltd. with over 12.87 million shares worth more than $15.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Oasis Management Co Ltd. held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 8.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.66 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 2.04 million shares of worth $2.33 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $2.14 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.