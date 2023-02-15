Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 4.66%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.01M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.66% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -631.03% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 82.76% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.51 million shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting 4.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CRKN stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 9.38%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares have moved 54.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed 6.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.40% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.30% over the past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.88% with a share float percentage of 61.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $0.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pitcairn Company, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.