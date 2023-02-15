CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.36% Stock Price Gain

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.36B, closed the recent trade at $47.86 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The CRH stock price is -6.41% off its 52-week high price of $50.93 and 34.77% above the 52-week low of $31.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 485.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CRH plc (CRH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CRH stock price touched $47.86 or saw a fall of -0.25%. Year-to-date, CRH plc shares have moved 20.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have changed 5.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $44.82 while the price target rests at a high of $58.61. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.35% from the levels at last check today.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CRH plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.43%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 113.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.20%.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 2.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.32% with a share float percentage of 5.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CRH plc having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.31 million shares worth more than $359.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 6.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.29 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 5.68 million shares of worth $209.92 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $91.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.