Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) investors to reap big returns again

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $38.96 per share. The COWN stock price is -0.05% off its 52-week high price of $38.98 and 45.17% above the 52-week low of $21.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cowen Inc. (COWN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) trade information

Year-to-date, Cowen Inc. shares have moved 0.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have changed 0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.52.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cowen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.22%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -81.90% and -34.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $342.86 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $331.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $453.99 million and $331.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.50% for the current quarter and -0.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

COWN Dividends

Cowen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.75% with a share float percentage of 110.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cowen Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.28 million shares worth more than $88.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.52 million and represent 5.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $49.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $28.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.