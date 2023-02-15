Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 18.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.76B, closed the last trade at $47.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The CSCO stock price is -20.94% off its 52-week high price of $57.69 and 19.08% above the 52-week low of $38.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.84.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Sporting -0.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CSCO stock price touched $47.70 or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Cisco Systems Inc. shares have moved 0.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have changed -2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $67.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.76% from current levels.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cisco Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.36%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.40% and 1.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.00%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.31 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.78%.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 3.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.21% with a share float percentage of 76.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cisco Systems Inc. having a total of 3,694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 372.17 million shares worth more than $15.87 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 351.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.98 billion and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 109.75 million shares of worth $4.68 billion while later fund manager owns 91.94 million shares of worth $3.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.