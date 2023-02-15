Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.20M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -30.37% during that session. The CISO stock price is -1300.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.78 and -33.77% below the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 120.66K shares.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Sporting -30.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CISO stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 44.2%. Year-to-date, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares have moved -69.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -44.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) have changed -62.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.31.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.61% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.78% with a share float percentage of 13.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.55 million shares worth more than $9.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.75 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $2.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.