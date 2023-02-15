Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) tumbled -1.76%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.40B, closed the recent trade at $15.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The TAK stock price is -4.22% off its 52-week high price of $16.30 and 21.48% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the TAK stock price touched $15.64 or saw a rise of 3.28%. Year-to-date, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares have moved 0.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) have changed -3.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.12 while the price target rests at a high of $26.33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.72% from the levels at last check today.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -39.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.08%.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.06 at a share yield of 6.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.11% with a share float percentage of 2.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.62 million shares worth more than $72.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with the holding of over 4.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.55 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 2.66 million shares of worth $41.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $28.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.