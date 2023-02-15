Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) tumbled -2.48%

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.78 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.06M, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The APLD stock price is -819.32% off its 52-week high price of $27.12 and 71.19% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 889.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting -2.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the APLD stock price touched $2.95 or saw a rise of 16.9%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved 60.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed 37.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Digital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -192.31%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 802.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.17 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.67 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 million and $7.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,573.50% for the current quarter and 440.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on January 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.21% with a share float percentage of 39.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Digital Corporation having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 3.03 million shares worth more than $3.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 3.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harvey Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 2.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.84 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $2.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $0.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.