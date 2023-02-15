Antero Resources Corporation. (NYSE:AR) Forecast To Rise 27.37% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 3.49 and has seen 5.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.08B, closed the last trade at $28.42 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 1.43% during that session. The AR stock price is -71.71% off its 52-week high price of $48.80 and 31.81% above the 52-week low of $19.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.69.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Sporting 1.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the AR stock price touched $28.42 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved -8.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed -4.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.04% from current levels.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 273.61%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 267.40% and 139.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.70% for the current quarter and 188.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.80% over the past 5 years.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.26% with a share float percentage of 92.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 44.41 million shares worth more than $1.36 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $831.54 million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 8.25 million shares of worth $253.0 million while later fund manager owns 7.07 million shares of worth $216.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.