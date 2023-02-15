Analysts Are Recommending UDR Inc. (UDR) As A Buy Candidate

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 4.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.63B, closed the last trade at $44.65 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The UDR stock price is -34.4% off its 52-week high price of $60.01 and 16.73% above the 52-week low of $37.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UDR Inc. (UDR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the UDR stock price touched $44.65 or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, UDR Inc. shares have moved 15.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have changed 11.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.94% from current levels.

UDR Inc. (UDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UDR Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.30%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.60% and 225.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $390.36 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $394.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.60% over the past 5 years.

UDR Dividends

UDR Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 3.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.11% with a share float percentage of 99.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UDR Inc. having a total of 729 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.11 million shares worth more than $2.17 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the holding of over 36.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 11.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.43% shares in the company for having 14.44 million shares of worth $574.01 million while later fund manager owns 9.68 million shares of worth $403.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.