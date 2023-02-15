Analysts Are Recommending Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) As A Buy Candidate

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has seen 3.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48B, closed the last trade at $13.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The LESL stock price is -63.02% off its 52-week high price of $21.91 and 14.96% above the 52-week low of $11.43. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the LESL stock price touched $13.44 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, Leslie’s Inc. shares have moved 10.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed -4.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.97.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leslie’s Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.68%, compared to -8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.20% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $470.73 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $197.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $408.93 million and $165.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.10% for the current quarter and 19.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 28.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.76% with a share float percentage of 120.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslie’s Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 18.12 million shares worth more than $275.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. held 9.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 14.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.34 million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.91% shares in the company for having 10.81 million shares of worth $159.04 million while later fund manager owns 10.16 million shares of worth $154.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.55% of company’s outstanding stock.