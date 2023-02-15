An In-Depth Look At Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.60B, closed the recent trade at $43.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The WDC stock price is -46.64% off its 52-week high price of $63.26 and 31.08% above the 52-week low of $29.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 million shares.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Sporting -1.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the WDC stock price touched $43.14 or saw a rise of 1.39%. Year-to-date, Western Digital Corporation shares have moved 36.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) have changed 15.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.10%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.72 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.38 billion and $4.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -38.00% for the current quarter and -35.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 78.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.32%.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.24% with a share float percentage of 89.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 858 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.63 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $812.39 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 9.42 million shares of worth $306.77 million while later fund manager owns 7.24 million shares of worth $235.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.