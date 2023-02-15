An In-Depth Look At Veritone Inc. (VERI)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has a beta value of 3.13 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $351.30M, closed the last trade at $9.58 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 6.56% during that session. The VERI stock price is -111.38% off its 52-week high price of $20.25 and 52.3% above the 52-week low of $4.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.57K shares.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

Sporting 6.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the VERI stock price touched $9.58 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, Veritone Inc. shares have moved 80.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have changed 40.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.81% from current levels.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veritone Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -350.00%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -157.10% and -81.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.48 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.50% over the past 5 years.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.63% with a share float percentage of 50.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veritone Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.36 million shares worth more than $13.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Banta Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.09 million and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $5.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $4.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.