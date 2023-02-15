An Analysis Of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Stock

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.96B, closed the last trade at $8.00 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 10.34% during that session. The CVT stock price is -18.12% off its 52-week high price of $9.45 and 58.75% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 481.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Sporting 10.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CVT stock price touched $8.00 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Cvent Holding Corp. shares have moved 48.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) have changed 39.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.0% from current levels.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cvent Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 205.56%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $158.45 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.01% with a share float percentage of 98.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cvent Holding Corp. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with over 397.75 million shares worth more than $1.84 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc held 82.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 12.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.99 million and represent 2.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 9.66 million shares of worth $44.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $5.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.