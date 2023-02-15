Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) investors to reap big returns again

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.32B, closed the recent trade at $80.93 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The APH stock price is -2.38% off its 52-week high price of $82.86 and 23.8% above the 52-week low of $61.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the APH stock price touched $80.93 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Amphenol Corporation shares have moved 6.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) have changed 0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amphenol Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.33%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.10% and 1.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.15 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.03 billion and $2.95 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.10% for the current quarter and 0.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 22.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.19%.

APH Dividends

Amphenol Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 1.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.79% with a share float percentage of 97.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amphenol Corporation having a total of 1,284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.81 million shares worth more than $4.49 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 51.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.32 billion and represent 8.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 21.26 million shares of worth $1.56 billion while later fund manager owns 17.58 million shares of worth $1.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.