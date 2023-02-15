Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) investors to reap big returns again

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $433.12M, closed the last trade at $2.91 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The BIRD stock price is -298.63% off its 52-week high price of $11.60 and 26.46% above the 52-week low of $2.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the BIRD stock price touched $2.91 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Allbirds Inc. shares have moved 20.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) have changed 15.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.49.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allbirds Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.92%, compared to -14.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.78 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $62.71 million and $97.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.10% for the current quarter and 5.20% for the next.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.01% with a share float percentage of 52.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allbirds Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.05 million shares worth more than $27.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.78 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 3.16 million shares of worth $9.6 million while later fund manager owns 2.78 million shares of worth $9.56 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.