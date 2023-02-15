A Detailed Analysis Of Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 4.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.30B, closed the last trade at $359.96 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The NFLX stock price is -13.72% off its 52-week high price of $409.36 and 54.8% above the 52-week low of $162.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the NFLX stock price touched $359.96 or saw a rise of 3.71%. Year-to-date, Netflix Inc. shares have moved 22.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have changed 8.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $357.15, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $215.00 while the price target rests at a high of $440.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.27% from current levels.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Netflix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.36%, compared to -4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.90% and -16.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.82 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.71 billion and $7.93 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.40% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -14.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.97%.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.24% with a share float percentage of 82.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netflix Inc. having a total of 2,445 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.58 million shares worth more than $6.05 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.86 billion and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 13.09 million shares of worth $2.29 billion while later fund manager owns 12.08 million shares of worth $2.84 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.