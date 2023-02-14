Will indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the recent trade at $8.89 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 8.28% during that session. The INDI stock price is -4.95% off its 52-week high price of $9.33 and 42.97% above the 52-week low of $5.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Sporting 8.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the INDI stock price touched $8.89 or saw a rise of 2.09%. Year-to-date, indie Semiconductor Inc. shares have moved 52.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) have changed 25.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -124.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.49% from the levels at last check today.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that indie Semiconductor Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to -3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.20% and -11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 129.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.98 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.36% with a share float percentage of 84.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with indie Semiconductor Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Soros Fund Management LLC with over 9.12 million shares worth more than $52.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Soros Fund Management LLC held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.44 million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 2.91 million shares of worth $16.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.42 million shares of worth $17.43 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.