Why Should You Add Angi Inc. (ANGI) To Your Portfolio?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -7.96% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -239.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.04 and 31.95% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Sporting -7.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the ANGI stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 11.33%. Year-to-date, Angi Inc. shares have moved 13.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -5.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -351.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.81% from current levels.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Angi Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.57%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $502.91 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $453.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $461.56 million and $415.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.00% for the current quarter and 9.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.20% over the past 5 years.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.33% with a share float percentage of 97.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Angi Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Advisory Inc. with over 11.95 million shares worth more than $54.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Brown Advisory Inc. held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.89 million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.50% shares in the company for having 3.66 million shares of worth $10.79 million while later fund manager owns 2.29 million shares of worth $10.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.