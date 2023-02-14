Why Should We Buy Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $952.47M, closed the last trade at $7.08 per share which meant it lost -$2.53 on the day or -26.33% during that session. The SCLX stock price is -65.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.69 and 59.46% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 264.80K shares.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Sporting -26.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SCLX stock price touched $7.08 or saw a rise of 34.63%. Year-to-date, Scilex Holding Company shares have moved 77.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) have changed -11.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.13% over the past 6 months.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.01% with a share float percentage of 21.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scilex Holding Company having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaolin Capital Management LLC with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $13.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Shaolin Capital Management LLC held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Karpus Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.73 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.