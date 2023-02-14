Why Invest In Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) has seen 4.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.82M, closed the recent trade at $2.51 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 17.61% during that session. The IREN stock price is -615.94% off its 52-week high price of $17.97 and 59.36% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Sporting 17.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the IREN stock price touched $2.51 or saw a rise of 17.43%. Year-to-date, Iris Energy Limited shares have moved 100.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed 36.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -457.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.52% from the levels at last check today.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iris Energy Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.59%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.81 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.94% with a share float percentage of 29.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iris Energy Limited having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Regal Partners Ltd. with over 3.78 million shares worth more than $12.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Regal Partners Ltd. held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Platinum Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 2.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.29 million and represent 5.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $1.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.