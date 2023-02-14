Why Do You Need To Add Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) To Your Portfolio?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $3.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.78% during that session. The EQX stock price is -134.37% off its 52-week high price of $9.07 and 39.28% above the 52-week low of $2.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Sporting -1.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the EQX stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 11.03%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 17.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) have changed -3.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.05.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinox Gold Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -259.09%, compared to -2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.60% over the past 5 years.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.88% with a share float percentage of 48.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 30.69 million shares worth more than $112.03 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.45 million and represent 2.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 15.65 million shares of worth $57.14 million while later fund manager owns 11.74 million shares of worth $42.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.85% of company’s outstanding stock.