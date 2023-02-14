Why Do You Need To Add Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) To Your Portfolio?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 52.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1026.60B, closed the last trade at $99.54 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The AMZN stock price is -71.62% off its 52-week high price of $170.83 and 18.19% above the 52-week low of $81.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.04 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the AMZN stock price touched $99.54 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Amazon.com Inc. shares have moved 18.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have changed 4.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 75.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amazon.com Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.77%, compared to -1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71.90% and 218.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.80%.

37 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $155.15 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $137.41 billion and $116.44 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.90% for the current quarter and 14.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -108.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.00%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.67% with a share float percentage of 66.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amazon.com Inc. having a total of 5,211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 689.09 million shares worth more than $73.19 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 587.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.39 billion and represent 5.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 254.68 million shares of worth $27.05 billion while later fund manager owns 193.67 million shares of worth $20.57 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.