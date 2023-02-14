Why Do Investors Buy Stock In GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)?

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.35M, closed the recent trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 20.52% during that session. The GOVX stock price is -357.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 43.62% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Sporting 20.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the GOVX stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have moved 49.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have changed 5.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -751.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -219.15% from the levels at last check today.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.33%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 64.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.10%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.82% with a share float percentage of 11.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GeoVax Labs Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.05 million shares worth more than $1.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $97208.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.