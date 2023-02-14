Why Buy Stock In Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 21.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.68B, closed the last trade at $5.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The SWN stock price is -86.23% off its 52-week high price of $9.87 and 16.79% above the 52-week low of $4.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SWN stock price touched $5.30 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved -9.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed -11.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 62.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -164.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.77% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.10% and 65.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.89 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.19 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.95 billion and $1.57 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -35.80% for the current quarter and 40.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 99.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.43% with a share float percentage of 84.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 582 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.68 million shares worth more than $695.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 94.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $579.14 million and represent 8.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 50.51 million shares of worth $349.53 million while later fund manager owns 34.07 million shares of worth $199.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.