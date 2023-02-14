When Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Will Be A Good Investment?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 3.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the last trade at $3.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The UEC stock price is -68.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 29.92% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the UEC stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 4.63%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved 0.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed -0.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.45% from current levels.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.00%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.56% with a share float percentage of 46.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 21.28 million shares worth more than $74.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 5.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.38 million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.01% shares in the company for having 25.92 million shares of worth $100.57 million while later fund manager owns 16.71 million shares of worth $64.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.52% of company’s outstanding stock.