When Is MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Going To Be Good Investment?

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.78B, closed the last trade at $217.30 per share which meant it gained $6.6 on the day or 3.13% during that session. The MDB stock price is -117.19% off its 52-week high price of $471.96 and 37.8% above the 52-week low of $135.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Sporting 3.13% in the green in last session when the MDB stock price touched $217.30 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, MongoDB Inc. shares have moved 10.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have changed 14.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MongoDB Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 152.54%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.50% and -44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $303.47 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $315.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.70% over the past 5 years.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.56% with a share float percentage of 91.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MongoDB Inc. having a total of 767 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.26 million shares worth more than $2.14 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 billion and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.32% shares in the company for having 5.03 million shares of worth $998.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.9 million shares of worth $494.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.