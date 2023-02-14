When Is Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Going To Be Good Investment?

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.44M, closed the recent trade at $7.81 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The NOTV stock price is -312.68% off its 52-week high price of $32.23 and 53.39% above the 52-week low of $3.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.3.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the NOTV stock price touched $7.81 or saw a rise of 4.99%. Year-to-date, Inotiv Inc. shares have moved 58.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) have changed -3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -335.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.97% from the levels at last check today.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inotiv Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 137.23%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.90% and -133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.75 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $84.21 million and $140.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.00% for the current quarter and -4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.28% over the past 5 years.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.32% with a share float percentage of 58.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inotiv Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 1.4 million shares worth more than $10.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 5.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.98 million and represent 4.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $4.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $2.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.