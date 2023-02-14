When Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Will Be A Good Investment?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has seen 9.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.33M, closed the recent trade at $4.43 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 22.37% during that session. The FUSN stock price is -95.26% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 55.3% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.69K shares.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Sporting 22.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the FUSN stock price touched $4.43 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 40.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed 13.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 115.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.84%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and -27.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.64% with a share float percentage of 65.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Johnson & Johnson with over 3.67 million shares worth more than $9.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Johnson & Johnson held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.09 million and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.78% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $5.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $3.4 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.56% of company’s outstanding stock.