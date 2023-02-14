When Does SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Become A Good Investment?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $809.36M, closed the last trade at $5.50 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.00% during that session. The SILV stock price is -84.18% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 16.73% above the 52-week low of $4.58. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Sporting 3.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SILV stock price touched $5.50 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have moved -8.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) have changed -15.38%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.23 while the price target rests at a high of $10.48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.64% from current levels.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.50%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -180.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.45 million for the current quarter.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.71% with a share float percentage of 60.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 15.22 million shares worth more than $91.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 8.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.61 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.17% shares in the company for having 7.6 million shares of worth $45.62 million while later fund manager owns 6.23 million shares of worth $37.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.24% of company’s outstanding stock.