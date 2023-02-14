When AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Will Be A Good Investment?

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) has seen 8.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.73M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 7.95% during that session. The APPH stock price is -642.11% off its 52-week high price of $7.05 and 50.53% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Sporting 7.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the APPH stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 59.75%. Year-to-date, AppHarvest Inc. shares have moved 67.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -60.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) have changed -34.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -110.53% from current levels.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AppHarvest Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.62%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -76.50% and -59.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 135.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $543k and $3.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 157.80% for the current quarter and 216.00% for the next.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.05% with a share float percentage of 50.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppHarvest Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 6.79 million shares worth more than $23.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 6.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 5.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.24 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 1.9 million shares of worth $3.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $6.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.