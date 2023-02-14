What Is So Great About MDxHealth SA (MDXH)?

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.68M, closed the recent trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 7.08% during that session. The MDXH stock price is -183.68% off its 52-week high price of $10.95 and 10.62% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.97K shares.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) trade information

Sporting 7.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the MDXH stock price touched $3.86 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, MDxHealth SA shares have moved -41.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) have changed -44.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 3090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MDxHealth SA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -925.00%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.51 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

MDXH Dividends

MDxHealth SA is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.17% with a share float percentage of 19.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MDxHealth SA having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bleichroeder LP with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $16.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bleichroeder LP held 12.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 84808.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.57 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.