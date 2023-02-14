What Is So Great About Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.33M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -9.29% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -58.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.01 and 39.37% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 804.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Sporting -9.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the CTXR stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 14.77%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 60.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed 25.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -687.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -214.96% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 286.96%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.40% over the past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.15% with a share float percentage of 13.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.74 million shares worth more than $5.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 30.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.16 million and represent 12.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 20.32% shares in the company for having 3.76 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.74 million shares of worth $1.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 9.37% of company’s outstanding stock.