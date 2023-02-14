Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Chewy Inc.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 3.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.79B, closed the last trade at $46.68 per share which meant it gained $1.58 on the day or 3.50% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -16.09% off its 52-week high price of $54.19 and 52.4% above the 52-week low of $22.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 million shares.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting 3.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the CHWY stock price touched $46.68 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc. shares have moved 25.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have changed 6.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.75.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to -8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.50% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.40%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.46 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.50% over the past 5 years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.88% with a share float percentage of 123.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc. having a total of 544 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 20.97 million shares worth more than $728.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 18.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 16.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $574.03 million and represent 14.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 3.88 million shares of worth $134.67 million while later fund manager owns 3.64 million shares of worth $90.15 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.26% of company’s outstanding stock.