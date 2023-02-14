Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags SLM Corporation (SLM) Lower

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.64B, closed the recent trade at $14.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.71% during that session. The SLM stock price is -38.98% off its 52-week high price of $20.75 and 8.1% above the 52-week low of $13.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) trade information

Sporting -1.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SLM stock price touched $14.93 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, SLM Corporation shares have moved -10.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) have changed -13.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

SLM Corporation (SLM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SLM Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.09%, compared to -16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.10% and 67.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360.7 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $360.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $367.35 million and $375.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.80% for the current quarter and -3.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 60.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.42%.

SLM Dividends

SLM Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 2.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.66% with a share float percentage of 104.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SLM Corporation having a total of 441 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.55 million shares worth more than $427.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Impactive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 22.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $316.08 million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 8.32 million shares of worth $116.42 million while later fund manager owns 7.72 million shares of worth $128.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.