Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX): What Makes The Stock Good?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.36B, closed the last trade at $42.79 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -5.12% off its 52-week high price of $44.98 and 77.8% above the 52-week low of $9.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.85K shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the VTYX stock price touched $42.79 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 30.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed 22.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 134.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.68%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.10% and -38.90% for the next quarter.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.47% with a share float percentage of 93.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventyx Biosciences Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are venBio Partners LLC with over 5.01 million shares worth more than $174.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, venBio Partners LLC held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the holding of over 4.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.56 million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.73% shares in the company for having 2.11 million shares of worth $69.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $25.89 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.