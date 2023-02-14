Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) investors to reap big returns again

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) has seen 175.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.48M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 90.27% during that session. The VLON stock price is -848.86% off its 52-week high price of $8.35 and 76.14% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.65 million shares.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Sporting 90.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the VLON stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 28.46%. Year-to-date, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 203.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 211.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) have changed 203.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 107.55% over the past 6 months.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.92% with a share float percentage of 20.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $37157.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 48644.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13878.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 22146.0 shares of worth $6318.0 while later fund manager owns 9542.0 shares of worth $2355.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.