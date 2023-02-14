Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.53%

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $9.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The SG stock price is -324.34% off its 52-week high price of $40.10 and 17.35% above the 52-week low of $7.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SG stock price touched $9.45 or saw a rise of 13.22%. Year-to-date, Sweetgreen Inc. shares have moved 10.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) have changed -2.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sweetgreen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.87%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.44 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $132.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.31% with a share float percentage of 103.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sweetgreen Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.5 million shares worth more than $268.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 13.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $240.8 million and represent 13.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.85% shares in the company for having 10.56 million shares of worth $195.42 million while later fund manager owns 7.09 million shares of worth $60.72 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.28% of company’s outstanding stock.