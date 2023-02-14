Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.20M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -12.98% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -3106.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.43 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Sporting -12.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SDIG stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 32.69%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have moved -6.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed -28.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -98.70%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.50% and 65.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 351.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.66 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.02 million and $17.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 342.90% for the current quarter and 75.90% for the next.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.57% with a share float percentage of 39.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.27 million shares worth more than $2.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $83627.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.