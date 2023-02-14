Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Has Fallen -26.55%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.73M, closed the recent trade at $4.26 per share which meant it lost -$1.54 on the day or -26.55% during that session. The SNGX stock price is -252.11% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and -19.95% below the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15630.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.32K shares.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Sporting -26.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SNGX stock price touched $4.26 or saw a rise of 39.83%. Year-to-date, Soligenix Inc. shares have moved -37.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) have changed -39.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Soligenix Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.68%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $186k and $250k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.50% for the current quarter and -20.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 51.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.19% with a share float percentage of 7.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soligenix Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.64 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1.22 million shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.